I’ve Played The System At Celtic – Bhoys Star In Plea For World Cup Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Dedryck Boyata believes he is prepared to be part of Belgium’s backline in the World Cup this summer after playing a full-season at Celtic as part of their three-man defence.



The defender did not sound optimistic of making the World Cup squad even a few months ago, but Roberto Martinez has gone with the Celtic man for the big tournament in Russia.











Boyata’s chances of making the playing eleven have increased after injuries to Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen, and the defender stressed that he is prepared to replace the more experienced defenders.



Martinez favours a three-man defence for Belgium and the centre-back believes after playing the same system at Celtic last season, he is prepared to play in the national side.





The 27-year-old is ready to play anywhere in defence and insisted that is ready to do everything to convince the Belgium coach to put him into the team.

Boyata was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “I have worked hard to get here and I am ready to replace them.



“I hope that I will get the minutes and I will do everything to convince the coach.



“At Celtic I played a full season in a three-man defence so I know the system.



"I was both on the right and in the centre of the defence this season and can therefore play in different positions.



“But if the coach asks me to play on the left, I will do it with pleasure.



"The position doesn’t matter to me that much.”



The 27-year-old defender has so far earned six international caps for Belgium.

