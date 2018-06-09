Juventus Communicate Proposal To Everton and West Ham Target Jack Wilshere

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus want to follow up the capture of Emre Can by signing Jack Wilshere when his contract at Arsenal expires at the end of this month.



Arsenal have been working to convince Wilshere to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but the midfielder is not short of options, with Everton and West Ham both linked with wanting to keep him within the Premier League.











But Wilshere could choose to switch to Serie A in the same way Can is doing; the German's deal at Liverpool expires at the end of this month and he will sign for Juventus on a free transfer.



Juventus want to sign Wilshere along with Can and have, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, been in touch with the midfielder's representatives.





The Bianconeri have made clear that they are willing to give Wilshere a four-year contract, earning an annual salary of €4.5m.