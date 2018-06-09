XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 14:33 BST

Juventus Communicate Proposal To Everton and West Ham Target Jack Wilshere

 




Juventus want to follow up the capture of Emre Can by signing Jack Wilshere when his contract at Arsenal expires at the end of this month. 

Arsenal have been working to convince Wilshere to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but the midfielder is not short of options, with Everton and West Ham both linked with wanting to keep him within the Premier League.




But Wilshere could choose to switch to Serie A in the same way Can is doing; the German's deal at Liverpool expires at the end of this month and he will sign for Juventus on a free transfer.

Juventus want to sign Wilshere along with Can and have, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, been in touch with the midfielder's representatives.
 


The Bianconeri have made clear that they are willing to give Wilshere a four-year contract, earning an annual salary of €4.5m.

Juventus believe Wilshere represents a bargain and want to do all they can to try to win the race for his signature.

It remains to be seen what the midfielder chooses to do, with a number of options available, including staying at Arsenal to play under new boss Unai Emery.
 