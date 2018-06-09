Mauricio Pochettino Remains On Real Madrid Radar As Spaniards Want Quick Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is still Real Madrid’s first choice to replace Zinedine Zidane, but the European champions want to sort out their coaching position before the start of the World Cup.



Zidane’s decision to leave Real Madrid days after winning a third straight Champions League came as a shock to many, including club president Florentino Perez.











Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Pochettino as a successor to Zidane, but the Argentine’s decision to sign a new long term contract with Tottenham has complicated things.



The European champions are aware of the difficulties they would face while negotiating a compensation with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, but the club have been probing at the option through intermediaries.





Pochettino is still Real Madrid’s first choice to replace Zidane, but according to Spanish daily AS, the European champions are looking to have the new man in place next week.

It has been claimed Real Madrid are not keen to drag out the process for too long and are aware that the media scrutiny on the club is only going to increase if the new coach is not appointed soon enough.



The European giants are looking to make sure that they have the new coach in place before the start of the World Cup next Thursday.



They are still trying to tempt Pochettino, but former Real Madrid star Guti remains an option and they have also been linked with Brazil coach Tite.

