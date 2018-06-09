More Money – FFF Supremo Indicates Negotiations Still Going On For Nabil Fekir’s Liverpool Move

Follow @insidefutbol





France Football Federation president Noel Le Graet is unconcerned that Nabil Fekir's transfer to Liverpool has not yet gone through and believes negotiations are still happening.



It was claimed on Thursday that the attacking midfielder would join Liverpool and had passed his medical, but as Friday wore on with no announcement it was suggested that the Reds wanted more detail on a specific point picked up during the medical.











Lyon then weighed in and insisted that Fekir had not been sold to Liverpool, dismissing talk that a deal was done.



There has still been no announcement from Liverpool about Fekir joining, but the FFF supremo is not worried and after speaking with the Lyon man is confident of the transfer eventually happening.





" I saw Nabil this morning for a quarter of an hour. He is a boy who is down to earth", Le Graet told French daily Le Progres.