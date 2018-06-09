XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 14:51 BST

More Money – FFF Supremo Indicates Negotiations Still Going On For Nabil Fekir’s Liverpool Move

 




France Football Federation president Noel Le Graet is unconcerned that Nabil Fekir's transfer to Liverpool has not yet gone through and believes negotiations are still happening. 

It was claimed on Thursday that the attacking midfielder would join Liverpool and had passed his medical, but as Friday wore on with no announcement it was suggested that the Reds wanted more detail on a specific point picked up during the medical.




Lyon then weighed in and insisted that Fekir had not been sold to Liverpool, dismissing talk that a deal was done.

There has still been no announcement from Liverpool about Fekir joining, but the FFF supremo is not worried and after speaking with the Lyon man is confident of the transfer eventually happening.
 


"I saw Nabil this morning for a quarter of an hour. He is a boy who is down to earth", Le Graet told French daily Le Progres.

"It is being negotiated and I think it will be done.

"This does not prevent him from being very concerned by the France team. He has a very good state of mind.

"It would be better for him if his transfer was recorded before the departure for Russia, but he did not seem disturbed to me.

"I felt optimistic about it because the medical visit he had was positive."

And Le Graet hinted that the hold up could well be because Lyon are trying to squeeze extra money out of Liverpool, while the Reds are seeking to knock down the Ligue 1 giants.

"In a transfer, it's always like that. Each one tries to impose its price, to lower it, or to increase it."

Fekir would become Liverpool's second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Fabinho from Monaco.
 