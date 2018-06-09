My Agent Can Still Reach Me, World Cup Bound Crystal Palace and West Ham Target Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and West Ham United linked midfielder Leander Dendoncker has revealed that if there is big news from his agent on a move this summer then he can be reached at the World Cup.



The Anderlecht schemer, who has also been linked with Spanish trio Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia, is part of Belgium's World Cup squad.











Dendoncker admits that he needs to focus on the World Cup at present and not his future at club level.



But the midfielder insists that if anything big happens then his agent can always contact him, while he also stressed he cannot completely rule out staying at Anderlecht.





He told Belgian daily DH: "I am not thinking about that [my future] right now.