XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 15:23 BST

My Agent Can Still Reach Me, World Cup Bound Crystal Palace and West Ham Target Insists

 




Crystal Palace and West Ham United linked midfielder Leander Dendoncker has revealed that if there is big news from his agent on a move this summer then he can be reached at the World Cup. 

The Anderlecht schemer, who has also been linked with Spanish trio Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia, is part of Belgium's World Cup squad.




Dendoncker admits that he needs to focus on the World Cup at present and not his future at club level.

But the midfielder insists that if anything big happens then his agent can always contact him, while he also stressed he cannot completely rule out staying at Anderlecht.
 


He told Belgian daily DH: "I am not thinking about that [my future] right now.

"My agent can call me if there is big news.

"We will see if this is the case.

"It is not 100 per cent certain that I am leaving. It is not at all for sure", Dendoncker added.

The 23-year-old midfielder has won just four caps so far for Belgium but, part of Roberto Martinez's squad for Russia, could boost his stock and become a more in demand player by putting in good performances at the World Cup.
 