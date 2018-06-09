Nabil Fekir Deal Collapse Not Down To Liverpool Renegotiation Request

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool did not attempt to renegotiate the terms of Nabil Fekir's move to the club from Lyon.



The Reds have been chasing Fekir and were expected to complete a deal to take him to Anfield, even having put the attacking midfielder through his medical paces at France's training camp.











But Lyon announced on Saturday evening that the move is off and Fekir will not join Liverpool this summer.



It has been suggested that Liverpool tried to renegotiate the agreement due to the results of Fekir's medical, but according to the BBC, the Reds did not try to renegotiate.





Liverpool also did not even suggest the possibility of changing the terms with Lyon.