09/06/2018 - 21:25 BST

Nabil Fekir Deal Collapse Not Down To Liverpool Renegotiation Request

 




Liverpool did not attempt to renegotiate the terms of Nabil Fekir's move to the club from Lyon. 

The Reds have been chasing Fekir and were expected to complete a deal to take him to Anfield, even having put the attacking midfielder through his medical paces at France's training camp.




But Lyon announced on Saturday evening that the move is off and Fekir will not join Liverpool this summer.

It has been suggested that Liverpool tried to renegotiate the agreement due to the results of Fekir's medical, but according to the BBC, the Reds did not try to renegotiate.
 


Liverpool also did not even suggest the possibility of changing the terms with Lyon.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was desperate for the club to land Fekir and wanted the signing done and dusted before the World Cup.

While Lyon have insisted that Fekir will not join Liverpool this summer, it remains to be seen whether the Reds go back in for him.

Lyon supremo Jean-Michel Aulas has not been keen to sell Fekir before the World Cup, feeling a good tournament could bring more clubs to the table for him.
 