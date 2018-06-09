Nabil Fekir To Liverpool Talks Have Ended – Lyon Issue Statement

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon have ended Liverpool's hopes of signing Nabil Fekir by insisting that the deal will not progress.



Liverpool have been pushing to sign Fekir from the French giants and even put the attacking midfielder through a medical at France's training base in anticipation of signing him.











It had been widely claimed in England that the deal was done and Fekir's arrival would quickly be announced by Liverpool, but now the transfer has collapsed.



Lyon issued a statement which read: "Lyon would like to communicate that the negotiations with Liverpool and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of Lyon have not been successful and that Lyon have decided to put an end to negotiations tonight at 20:00 (French time)."





Les Gones admit that Fekir was keen to join Liverpool, but insist they are now looking forward to him leading the club in the Champions League next season.