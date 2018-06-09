Nabil Fekir To Liverpool Talks Have Ended – Lyon Issue Statement

Lyon have ended Liverpool's hopes of signing Nabil Fekir by insisting that the deal will not progress.
Liverpool have been pushing to sign Fekir from the French giants and even put the attacking midfielder through a medical at France's training base in anticipation of signing him.
It had been widely claimed in England that the deal was done and Fekir's arrival would quickly be announced by Liverpool, but now the transfer has collapsed.
Lyon issued a statement which read: "Lyon would like to communicate that the negotiations with Liverpool and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of Lyon have not been successful and that Lyon have decided to put an end to negotiations tonight at 20:00 (French time)."
Les Gones admit that Fekir was keen to join Liverpool, but insist they are now looking forward to him leading the club in the Champions League next season.
The statement added: "Although Liverpool were the priority of Nabil for a possible transfer, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interests of Nabil and Lyon and from ambitious clubs, Lyon are delighted to soon be able to count on the presence of our captain, who is a leading player for the 2018/19 season, during which the club will play in the Champions League and are in the third round draw."
While the media in England were claiming the deal was done, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas always denied any agreement and suggested there was little chance of Fekir moving to another club before the World Cup.
It remains to be seen if other clubs now try to tempt Lyon into selling and take advantage of Liverpool's failure to complete the deal.