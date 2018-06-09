Newcastle United Pushing Hard To Land Brazilian Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are pushing hard to sign Thiago Maia from French side Lille.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez wants to make signings to reinforce his squad and has zeroed in on the 21-year-old as a possible addition.











The Premier League side have made a bid for Maia, which has been refused by Lille, and the amount of the offer remains unknown.



But Newcastle have not taken no for an answer and, according to French daily La Voix du Nord, they are continuing to push hard for the Brazilian.





Lille signed Maia from Brazilian giants Santos last summer and he became the club's record signing for a fee of €14m.