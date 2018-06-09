XRegister
06 October 2016

09/06/2018 - 21:34 BST

Newcastle United Pushing Hard To Land Brazilian Midfielder

 




Newcastle United are pushing hard to sign Thiago Maia from French side Lille. 

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez wants to make signings to reinforce his squad and has zeroed in on the 21-year-old as a possible addition.




The Premier League side have made a bid for Maia, which has been refused by Lille, and the amount of the offer remains unknown.

But Newcastle have not taken no for an answer and, according to French daily La Voix du Nord, they are continuing to push hard for the Brazilian.
 


Lille signed Maia from Brazilian giants Santos last summer and he became the club's record signing for a fee of €14m.

He made 34 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille last season as the side had a season to forget with a finish of 17th, just outside the drop zone.

Lille have the midfielder under contract until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen how much Newcastle would have to pay to land their target.
 