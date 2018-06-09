No Quick Decision Expected Over Future of Sunderland Star Wahbi Khazri

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri expects to have to wait until after the World Cup to decide his future as he focuses on the tournament in Russia.



The Tunisa international spent the recently concluded season on loan in France's Ligue 1 with Rennes, where he made a big impression.











Khazri is a man in demand and has been linked with Lyon, Marseille and Monaco, while Rennes are desperate to keep hold of him.



Turkish giants Besiktas are the latest club to join the race, meaning Sunderland are likely to be licking their lips at a bidding war being in prospect.





There does not look set to be movement until after the World Cup though as Khazri does not want to shift his focus away from the tournament.