Portuguese Giants Rival Leeds United For Marcelo Bielsa

Sporting Lisbon are ready to try to tempt Leeds United managerial target Marcelo Bielsa to take over.



Leeds have been in talks with Bielsa for a number of weeks as they try to persuade the legendary Argentine boss to become their new head coach and lead a push for promotion to the Premier League next season.











Bielsa is expected to give Leeds his answer at the start of next week, but the Argentine is not short of options.



Indeed, according to Argentine daily Ambito, Bielsa is wanted by Sporting Lisbon.





It is claimed that Bielsa is interested in taking over at Leeds, but that the pull of coaching one of Portugal's biggest clubs could be a big draw.