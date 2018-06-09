PSV Eindhoven Pessimistic On Re-Signing Marco van Ginkel From Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are not optimistic about their chances of signing Marco van Ginkel on a permanent contact from Chelsea this summer.



The Dutch midfielder captained the PSV side that won the league title last season and his two loan spells at the Dutch side have been a huge success for the player and the club.











Van Ginkel is set to return to his parent club Chelsea this summer and PSV are interested in taking the 25-year-old midfielder back to the club ahead of next season.



With two years left on his contract, Chelsea are prepared to sell the player this summer and PSV are more than willing to hold talks to sign him on a permanent deal.





But according to the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Dutch champions are not in a position to pay the €11m the Blues are expected to ask for Van Ginkel’s potential transfer in the ongoing window.

Chelsea are also likely to delay any decision on selling the Dutchman and are not expected to make up their mind this month.



PSV remain interested in signing their captain from last season, but for the moment they are moving forward with plans which do not involve Van Ginkel.



The Dutch champions are at the moment pessimistic about re-signing the midfielder this summer.

