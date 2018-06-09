PSV Eindhoven Set Out Stall On Arsenal and Liverpool Admired Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven will only consider selling Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Steven Bergwijn this summer if they receive a mega bid for the 20-year-old.



Joining the PSV academy from Ajax in 2011, the young winger has come through the ranks rapidly and had somewhat of a breakthrough campaign last year.











Scoring eight goals and providing eleven assists in all competitions, Bergwijn was a key part of the PSV squad that went on to capture the league title in the Netherlands.



His performances were constantly watched by many observers, and Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly regularly scouted the winger in the second half of the campaign.





PSV are under no pressure to sell a player who has three years left on his contract and are not planning to let him go in the summer transfer window.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Eredivisie champions will only consider selling Bergwijn if they get a mammoth offer on their table from one of the big wigs of Europe.



While the 20-year-old has been on the radar of top clubs, there is little to suggest at the moment that they are plotting to snare him away from PSV this summer for mega money.



And unless a club really push to land him and table a huge bid, the Dutchman is likely to be playing his football for PSV next season.

