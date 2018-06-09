Signing Kyle Bartley and Abel Hernandez Is Vital, Former Leeds United Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes the Whites landing players of the calibre of Kyle Bartley and Abel Hernandez is vital if they are to push for promotion to the Premier League.



Andrea Radrizzani's first season as chairman of Leeds saw the side slump from finishing seventh the year before to 13th, as they ended up well adrift of the Italian's minimum target of the Championship playoffs.











Leeds are keen to change things by making good additions over the summer and the Whites have moved for centre-back Bartley, who had a positive loan spell at the club in 2016/17, and striker Hernandez, a free agent following his departure from Hull City.



And Parker thinks that landing the pair would give the dressing room a massive boost, as well as it being vital for the club's promotion ambitions.





He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: " I think they would be great signings and a great signal of intent to the fans.