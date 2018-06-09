Signing Kyle Bartley and Abel Hernandez Is Vital, Former Leeds United Star Says

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes the Whites landing players of the calibre of Kyle Bartley and Abel Hernandez is vital if they are to push for promotion to the Premier League.
Andrea Radrizzani's first season as chairman of Leeds saw the side slump from finishing seventh the year before to 13th, as they ended up well adrift of the Italian's minimum target of the Championship playoffs.
Leeds are keen to change things by making good additions over the summer and the Whites have moved for centre-back Bartley, who had a positive loan spell at the club in 2016/17, and striker Hernandez, a free agent following his departure from Hull City.
And Parker thinks that landing the pair would give the dressing room a massive boost, as well as it being vital for the club's promotion ambitions.
He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I think they would be great signings and a great signal of intent to the fans.
"As a player as well, if you are sat in the dressing room and you see those players’ names come into a squad, it does give everybody a lift.
"And they are not squad players. Hernandez is a proven goalscorer at this level and we all know about Kyle Bartley and what he brought to the table.
"He was fantastic when he was there on loan and all of a sudden, if two people like that come in, you start rebuilding the spine of your team and you can add people around.
"It’s easier said then done getting those people over the line because Leeds are not going to be the only club interested, but it’s vital they add those type of players", Parker added.
Leeds are currently without a head coach and are not expected to make any signings until a new man is in place.
The Whites have been in talks with Marcelo Bielsa, but Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has also been sounded out.