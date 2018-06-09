XRegister
X
06 October 2016

09/06/2018 - 12:22 BST

Turkish Giants Besiktas In Touch With Daniel Sturridge’s Representatives

 




Besiktas have opened talks with the representatives of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge over a summer switch to Turkey.

Sturridge spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and with a year left on his contact both Liverpool and the player could be looking to part ways in the ongoing window.




The England international does not appear to be in Jurgen Klopp’s plans going forward and the Reds are more than ready to field offers from other clubs for the striker’s services.

And it has been claimed that Besiktas have moved towards negotiations with Liverpool as according to Turkish daily Fanatik, they have been in touch with the player’s representatives.
 


The Turkish giants are looking to reinforce their attacking options this summer and the Liverpool striker has emerged as a viable option in the transfer market.  

It is claimed that Liverpool are looking for around €8m for Sturridge.

Sturridge is believed to be keen on playing in the Premier League, but the striker may consider a switch to Turkey.

The Englishman is expected to take a call on his future over the course of the coming week.
 