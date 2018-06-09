We Need More Signings Before Spain Trip – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone wants more fresh faces through the Ibrox door before the squad depart for a training camp in Spain, feeling it is essential to help the club get the strong start to the new season needed.



Steven Gerrard is working to add to the squad at Rangers as he looks for the Gers to hit the ground running and make progress in the Europa League.











Defender Connor Goldson looks set to be Rangers' next recruit, but Ibrox legend Johnstone feels more need to come through the door in time for the Spain trip.



Johnstone believes the Spain trip will represent a crucial time as Gerrard looks for fresh faces to integrate into the squad.





" I would hope that before we go to Spain next weekend there will be a few more in and the manager can spend the trip getting people integrated into the squad and the team", the former Rangers man wrote in his Evening Times column.