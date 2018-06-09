You’re Being Really Unfair To Graeme Murty, Rangers Legend Tells Critical Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has hit out at fans criticising the re-appointment of Graeme Murty as the club's Under-20s boss.



Murty stepped up from his role as Under-20s manager to take charge of the senior team following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.











Failure to land Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes saw Murty given the role permanently on a deal until the end of the season, but he was sacked at the start of May after a heavy defeat away at rivals Celtic.



Murty has now taken up the option of returning to his prior role as Under-20s boss, something a number of Rangers fans are not happy about.





But Johnstone thinks Murty did his best in difficult circumstances and criticism is unfair.