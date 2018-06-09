You’re Being Really Unfair To Graeme Murty, Rangers Legend Tells Critical Fans

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has hit out at fans criticising the re-appointment of Graeme Murty as the club's Under-20s boss.
Murty stepped up from his role as Under-20s manager to take charge of the senior team following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.
Failure to land Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes saw Murty given the role permanently on a deal until the end of the season, but he was sacked at the start of May after a heavy defeat away at rivals Celtic.
Murty has now taken up the option of returning to his prior role as Under-20s boss, something a number of Rangers fans are not happy about.
But Johnstone thinks Murty did his best in difficult circumstances and criticism is unfair.
He wrote in the Evening Times: "I am disappointed that there are a lot of Rangers fans not happy with Graeme Murty staying with the club and going back to the Under-20s.
"I think that is really unfair.
"This is a man that was working away with the Development Squad, enjoying what he was doing, and got asked to step in and help Rangers, not once but twice.
"He had a go, he took a huge gamble and he did the job to the best of his ability. Unfortunately for Graeme, it wasn’t quite enough."
And Johnstone wants to see Murty continue to work with the next generation and guide the youngsters through to the first team at Ibrox.
"I am pleased that he is back and I wish him well next season.
"Hopefully he can still play a huge part for Rangers and get as many young players as possible through the ranks."
Steven Gerrard is the new man in charge of the senior side at Rangers and Murty will have to work closely with the Liverpool legend to plot first team pathways for young talents.