XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2018 - 16:05 BST

Chelsea Make Stance Clear On Paris Saint-Germain Target

 




Chelsea are determined to not entertain offers for N'Golo Kante this summer despite Paris Saint-Germain wanting to sign the midfielder. 

PSG are firm fans of Kante and have been eyeing taking him to the Parc des Princes.




With Chelsea not having qualified for the Champions League next season, Kante could be tempted by the opportunity to move to the French champions.

PSG stand ready to offer big money for Kante.
 


But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Chelsea have made clear that they will not sell Kante this summer.

The Blues consider Kante an essential part of their plans and are not ready to entertain offers from PSG.

PSG are likely to have to turn to one of their other midfield targets.

Kante, who is under contract until 2021 with Chelsea, made 48 appearances for the Blues in the recently concluded season as the Stamford Bridge outfit finished fifth in the Premier League.
 