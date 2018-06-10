Chelsea Make Stance Clear On Paris Saint-Germain Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are determined to not entertain offers for N'Golo Kante this summer despite Paris Saint-Germain wanting to sign the midfielder.



PSG are firm fans of Kante and have been eyeing taking him to the Parc des Princes.











With Chelsea not having qualified for the Champions League next season, Kante could be tempted by the opportunity to move to the French champions.



PSG stand ready to offer big money for Kante.





But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Chelsea have made clear that they will not sell Kante this summer .