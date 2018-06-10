DM Me Mate – Liverpool and England Star In Superb Gesture To Fan

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a superb gesture to a fan.



An England supporter wanted to get Alexander-Arnold's name on a Three Lions shirt ahead of the looming World Cup in Russia.











But the fan explained he could not do so as it was £1 per letter, making putting Alexander-Arnold on the back of the England shirt an expensive affair.



The fan insisted he might simply have to get Trent printed on the back of the shirt instead.





The Liverpool right-back saw the tweet and was quick to offer to take care of a shirt for the fan.