06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/06/2018 - 21:56 BST

DM Me Mate – Liverpool and England Star In Superb Gesture To Fan

 




Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a superb gesture to a fan. 

An England supporter wanted to get Alexander-Arnold's name on a Three Lions shirt ahead of the looming World Cup in Russia.




But the fan explained he could not do so as it was £1 per letter, making putting Alexander-Arnold on the back of the England shirt an expensive affair.

The fan insisted he might simply have to get Trent printed on the back of the shirt instead.
 


The Liverpool right-back saw the tweet and was quick to offer to take care of a shirt for the fan.

Alexander-Arnold wrote on Twitter: "DM me with your details and shirt size mate."

The defender was rewarded with a spot in the England squad for the World Cup after a stunning campaign at club level with Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold nailed down the right-back spot and helped the Reds make the Champions League final and finish in the Premier League's top four.
 