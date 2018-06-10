Dutch Giants Set To Win Race For Everton Target Angelino

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are confident of signing Everton target Angelino from Manchester City over the course of the next week.



The Dutch giants have been in talks with Manchester City and the total price for the left-back is due to come to just over €5m.











Angelino, who was signed by Manchester City from Deportivo La Coruna in 2013, has also been linked with Premier League side Everton, but it is PSV Eindhoven who are set to win the race.



According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, Angelino is ready to sign for PSV Eindhoven and both the club and the player's representatives are optimistic the transfer will go through.





The left-back is no stranger to Dutch football and made 34 appearances in the Eredivisie while on loan at NAC Breda last season.