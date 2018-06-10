XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2018 - 14:35 BST

England Bound – Barcelona Fail To Keep Young Talent Out of Arsenal’s Clutches

 




Barcelona are to lose young talent Joel Lopez to Premier League giants Arsenal. 

The Catalan side have been trying to convince Lopez to put pen to paper to a new contract and continue his development with the club.




But Barcelona have failed and the left-back has informed the club that he will not accept their renewal offer.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Lopez is Arsenal bound.
 


Arsenal have been chasing the youngster for several months, with the appointment of Raul Sanllehi having supercharged their interest.

As Lopez is not under contract with Barcelona, the Spanish side will only receive compensation in line with his time spent at the club.

The 16-year-old will now look to kick on with his development and career at Arsenal, having been won over by the project and the speed with which he can push through the ranks in north London.

Lopez will be bidding to catch the eye of countryman Unai Emery, who became Arsenal manager earlier this summer.
 