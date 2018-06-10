England Bound – Barcelona Fail To Keep Young Talent Out of Arsenal’s Clutches

Barcelona are to lose young talent Joel Lopez to Premier League giants Arsenal.
The Catalan side have been trying to convince Lopez to put pen to paper to a new contract and continue his development with the club.
But Barcelona have failed and the left-back has informed the club that he will not accept their renewal offer.
According to Catalan daily Sport, Lopez is Arsenal bound.
Arsenal have been chasing the youngster for several months, with the appointment of Raul Sanllehi having supercharged their interest.
As Lopez is not under contract with Barcelona, the Spanish side will only receive compensation in line with his time spent at the club.
The 16-year-old will now look to kick on with his development and career at Arsenal, having been won over by the project and the speed with which he can push through the ranks in north London.
Lopez will be bidding to catch the eye of countryman Unai Emery, who became Arsenal manager earlier this summer.