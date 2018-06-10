England Bound – Barcelona Fail To Keep Young Talent Out of Arsenal’s Clutches

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are to lose young talent Joel Lopez to Premier League giants Arsenal.



The Catalan side have been trying to convince Lopez to put pen to paper to a new contract and continue his development with the club.











But Barcelona have failed and the left-back has informed the club that he will not accept their renewal offer.



According to Catalan daily Sport, Lopez is Arsenal bound.





Arsenal have been chasing the youngster for several months, with the appointment of Raul Sanllehi having supercharged their interest .