Leeds United Already Targeting Players Rated By Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United appear to already be targeting players Marcelo Bielsa wants at the club after the Whites explored signing Matej Vydra from Derby County.



The Championship side are in talks with legendary Argentine boss Bielsa, but have yet to push an agreement over the line.











It has been suggested Bielsa has been analysing the current Leeds squad and is inching towards making a decision on whether or not to accept the Whites' offer.



But in a sign which suggests he is already pulling the strings, Leeds are targeting Vydra.





Bielsa, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, is a firm fan of Vydra .