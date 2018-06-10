Leeds United Lack Funds To Land Both Striker Targets

Leeds United do not have the funds in place to sign both Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez.
The Championship outfit are looking to land a striker as they continue discussions with Marcelo Bielsa over becoming the new head coach at Elland Road.
They have been in talks with Hernandez, who is a free agent following his departure from Hull City, while it also emerged on Sunday they have spoken to Derby County about snapping up Vydra.
Derby are looking for over £10m to sell Vydra, who ia also attracting attention from other clubs.
But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds would not have the funds in place to complete deals for both Vydra and Hernandez.
As such, the club's interest in Vydra may be seen as a sign they do not feel they have an agreement for Hernandez to sign on the dotted line in place.
Vydra cost Derby £8m to sign from Watford on a four-year deal in 2016.
However, following Derby's failure to win promotion, the club are expected to look to cut costs this summer.