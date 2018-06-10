Leeds United Lack Funds To Land Both Striker Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United do not have the funds in place to sign both Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez.



The Championship outfit are looking to land a striker as they continue discussions with Marcelo Bielsa over becoming the new head coach at Elland Road.











They have been in talks with Hernandez, who is a free agent following his departure from Hull City, while it also emerged on Sunday they have spoken to Derby County about snapping up Vydra.



Derby are looking for over £10m to sell Vydra, who ia also attracting attention from other clubs.





But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds would not have the funds in place to complete deals for both Vydra and Hernandez .