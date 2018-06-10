Liverpool Suffer Blow In Bernd Leno Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to add another goalkeeper to the ranks at Anfield this summer, with Loris Karius having made two disastrous errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.











Liverpool have zeroed in on Leno, who is keen to move on from Leverkusen this summer.



But Serie A side Napoli are also interested in Leno and, according to Italian outlet TuttoNapoli, the goalkeeper wants to work with Carlo Ancelotti.





Ancelotti took over at Napoli earlier this summer and it is claimed Leno is waiting for the Italian side to reach an agreement with Leverkusen .