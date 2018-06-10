XRegister
X
10/06/2018 - 12:20 BST

Lyon Moved Goalposts On Nabil Fekir Deal – Former Premier League Star On Liverpool Move Collapse

 




Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon believes that Lyon are guilty of moving the goalposts in Liverpool's pursuit of Nabil Fekir and stressed that if the France international stars in the World Cup then the Reds may not be able to land him. 

It had been claimed in England that the deal to sign Fekir was done and Liverpool would imminently announce it.




The attacking midfielder did undergo a medical at France's training base, but Lyon issued a statement insisting there was no agreement and denying claims the transfer was all but done, when noises in England were saying the opposite.

Then on Saturday they issued another statement saying negotiations with Liverpool have ended and Fekir will not move to Anfield.
 


It has been suggested in some quarters that Liverpool tried to renegotiate the deal after seeing Fekir's medical results, but ex-West Ham star Gabbidon feels sure it was Lyon who changed the terms of the agreement.

The former defender wrote on Twitter: "I can only think that Lyon have moved the goalposts last minute on this Fekir deal.

"Problem is, if Fekir stars in the World Cup, it's going to be very hard for Liverpool to then revisit the deal with Lyon then able to demand whatever they want for the player."

Fekir had made a move to Liverpool his priority, but other clubs could yet move for the Frenchman even if the Reds do go back to the negotiating table.
 