06 October 2016

10/06/2018 - 14:27 BST

Manchester City Only Game In Town So Far For Jorginho

 




Manchester City are so far the only club to approach Napoli to sign midfielder Jorginho. 

The midfielder is wanted at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola this summer and is a priority target for the English champions.




He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Liverpool, but according to Italian daily Il Roma, Manchester City are currently unrivalled in their efforts to sign him.

The Citizens though have yet to manage to agree a fee with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
 


The Napoli president is unwilling to accept Manchester City's €45m offer, despite it representing a good profit on the €10.5m paid to Helllas Verona to land Jorginho.

Jorginho's agent has admitted his client would be disappointed if the deal does not go through.

And with Manchester City the only club currently keen on signing the midfielder, Napoli may have to play ball if they want to sell Jorginho to finance moves for other targets.
 