Player In London, Arsenal Bound, But Could Have Change of Heart and Back Out of Move

Arsenal may miss out on French talent Yacine Adli, who could call off a switch to the Gunners.



It was claimed at the end of last month that Arsenal had seen off competition for the young midfielder from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.











Adli was set to snub a contract offer at Paris Saint-Germain to start a new chapter in his career at the Emirates Stadium.



But the 17-year-old, who is highly rated, could have a change of heart.





He is currently in London, but according to French radio station RMC, could reverse his decision to follow the same path as Unai Emery and join the Gunners.