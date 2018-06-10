Unai Emery Set For Blow As Arsenal La Liga Target Closes On New Contract With Higher Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Unai Emery looks set to suffer a big blow in his desire to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi, who is close to signing a new contract.



Gunners head coach Emery wants to raid his native Spain for several players and Illarramendi has popped up on his radar.











But Real Sociedad do not want to sell their captain and are making moves to lock him down on a new contract, with an agreement claimed to be close.



According to Spanish daily Sport, the new deal would run until 2022 and would see an increase in salary for Illarramendi.





And vitally for the Basque club, it would also increase the midfielder's release clause, which is currently set at just €35m.