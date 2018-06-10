West Ham Yet To Fully Satisfy Lazio On Felipe Anderson But Positive Signs

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are closing in on attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, but the Hammers have yet to fully satisfy Lazio's demands.



The Premier League club are chasing the Brazilian star and want to deliver him to new manager Manuel Pellegrini.











They have been in talks with Lazio, who are open to selling Anderson for the right price, while the player is ready for a new challenge.



West Ham are now close to a deal though, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, their bid of €30m plus bonuses has not yet fully pleased Lazio.





But with Anderson keen on the move, Lazio ready to sell and West Ham aiming to buy, it is considered likely that an agreement will soon be found .