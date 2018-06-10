Wolves Target Won’t Make Decision On Future Before World Cup

Wolves target Andre Silva will not decide his future until after the World Cup, with three possible options on the table so far for the Portugal international.
Silva looks set to be on the move away from the San Siro this summer as a disappointing spell with the Rossoneri draws to a close.
Wolves want to take him to England, while he also has interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.
AC Milan have also been thinking about swapping Silva for Monaco's Radamel Falcao.
But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Silva is not set to make a decision on his future before the World Cup.
His advisors are aware that if he stars with Portugal in Russia then further options could be available for their client.
Silva has won 23 caps at international level with Portugal, scoring 12 goals in the process.
He made 40 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan last season and scored ten times.