Wolves Target Won’t Make Decision On Future Before World Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves target Andre Silva will not decide his future until after the World Cup, with three possible options on the table so far for the Portugal international.



Silva looks set to be on the move away from the San Siro this summer as a disappointing spell with the Rossoneri draws to a close.











Wolves want to take him to England, while he also has interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.



AC Milan have also been thinking about swapping Silva for Monaco's Radamel Falcao.





But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Silva is not set to make a decision on his future before the World Cup.