XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2018 - 20:05 BST

Wolves Target Won’t Make Decision On Future Before World Cup

 




Wolves target Andre Silva will not decide his future until after the World Cup, with three possible options on the table so far for the Portugal international. 

Silva looks set to be on the move away from the San Siro this summer as a disappointing spell with the Rossoneri draws to a close.




Wolves want to take him to England, while he also has interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

AC Milan have also been thinking about swapping Silva for Monaco's Radamel Falcao.
 


But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Silva is not set to make a decision on his future before the World Cup.

His advisors are aware that if he stars with Portugal in Russia then further options could be available for their client.

Silva has won 23 caps at international level with Portugal, scoring 12 goals in the process.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan last season and scored ten times.
 