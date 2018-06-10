You Just Can’t Take Ball From Him – Costa Rica Star Hails Tottenham Hotspur Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Costa Rica star Bryan Ruiz has saluted Belgium's Mousa Dembele ahead of the international friendly between the two countries on Monday and says it is impossible to take the ball from the midfielder.



Ruiz had a spell playing alongside Tottenham star Dembele when the two were at Fulham and he was left in little doubt of the midfielder's quality.











The Costa Rica star also expressed some surprise that Dembele is not guaranteed a spot in the Belgium squad, though he is well aware of the quality the country can call upon.



Ruiz told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: "I am looking forward to seeing Mousa Dembele again.





"When we played at Fulham, we were good friends", he continued .