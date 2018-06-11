XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2018 - 13:09 BST

Abel Hernandez Suits Us Better – Leeds United Fans Have Say On Matej Vydra Link

 




Derby Country striker Matej Vydra has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United, with Whites fans wasting no time in reacting to the news on social media.

Vydra, who topped the scoring charts with 21 goals in the recently concluded Championship season, is all set to leave Pride Park for the right price, with Leeds fans warming up to the possibility of him playing at Elland Road.




The Whites are currently in the midst of prolonged talks with free agent Abel Hernandez, but they have been alerted by Vydra's current situation. The fans though are in conflict as Twitter user Liam Griffin is favour of Hernandez, while Leeds United Calypso thinks 'Vydra is the better player'.
 

 


Derby are looking for over £10m to sell Vydra, with speculation that the sale of striker Kemar Roofe could provide the necessary funds, with Bryn Johnson approving the idea.

 

 

 


With Derby in the mood to sell after seeing manager Gary Rowett join Stoke City, Leeds fans see selling Roofe as a way to get both Hernandez and Vydra. Adam Ross was blunt about it, opining, 'If it meant getting hold of both Vydra & Hernandez sell him'.
 

 

England Under-21 international Tom Pearce's name too was drawn into the saga, with the possibility of him being used as part of a swap deal, but Ben Slater is against such a move. Acknowledging Vydra's quality he said 'Vydra at Leeds would be a quality signing, but not if Tom Pearce goes the other way'.

George Bell though has another target on his mind. That too, the world's fastest man. While Ivor Lyod is simply waiting for at least something to happen.
 

 

 

 

 

 