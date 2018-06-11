Abel Hernandez Suits Us Better – Leeds United Fans Have Say On Matej Vydra Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby Country striker Matej Vydra has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United, with Whites fans wasting no time in reacting to the news on social media.



Vydra, who topped the scoring charts with 21 goals in the recently concluded Championship season, is all set to leave Pride Park for the right price, with Leeds fans warming up to the possibility of him playing at Elland Road.











The Whites are currently in the midst of prolonged talks with free agent Abel Hernandez, but they have been alerted by Vydra's current situation. The fans though are in conflict as Twitter user Liam Griffin is favour of Hernandez, while Leeds United Calypso thinks 'Vydra is the better player'.



Both top players at this level but Ithink Hernandez would suit us better as he's a proper number 9 and would play on the shoulders of centre backs.Vydra is class but he's more of a number 10 that drops deep and we already have Saiz and Pablo that link up play behind the strikers. — Liam Griffin (@liamgriffin36) June 11, 2018

disagree jay, i think vydra is the better player but abel is cheaper and then saves us more in kitty, abel can score goals also. — Leeds United Calypso (@WinnersLast) June 11, 2018



Derby are looking for over £10m to sell Vydra, with speculation that the sale of striker Kemar Roofe could provide the necessary funds, with Bryn Johnson approving the idea.

If it fund Vydra then good. Roofe is a good player but isnt worth 7 million — Bryn Johnson (@BrynLufc) June 10, 2018



With Derby in the mood to sell after seeing manager Gary Rowett join Stoke City, Leeds fans see selling Roofe as a way to get both Hernandez and Vydra. Adam Ross was blunt about it, opining, 'If it meant getting hold of both Vydra & Hernandez sell him'.



If it meant getting hold of both Vydra & Hernández sell him. — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) June 11, 2018

England Under-21 international Tom Pearce's name too was drawn into the saga, with the possibility of him being used as part of a swap deal, but Ben Slater is against such a move. Acknowledging Vydra's quality he said 'Vydra at Leeds would be a quality signing, but not if Tom Pearce goes the other way'.



George Bell though has another target on his mind. That too, the world's fastest man. While Ivor Lyod is simply waiting for at least something to happen.



Vydra at Leeds would be a quality signing, but not if Tom Pearce goes the other way #LUFC — Ben Slater (@_Ben_Slater_) June 11, 2018