X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 11:19 BST

Arsenal Fail With Second Bid For Everton Wing Target

 




Sporting Lisbon have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Everton wing target Gelson Martins and are not prepared to sell him for anything less than his release clause.

The 23-year-old winger has been on the radar of top clubs over the last few transfer windows and his future at Sporting Lisbon is again under the scanner this summer.




Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in taking Martins to England in the ongoing window, but their efforts to sign him have been met by stiff resistance from Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon rejected a previous offer of €30m offer from Arsenal and according to Portuguese daily A Bola, the Gunners returned to the Portuguese giants with a similar sort of bid for Martins.
 


And it has been claimed that they received a similar reply from Sporting Lisbon, who again rejected the bid from the north London giants and are unwilling to accept such low figures.  

The winger has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting Lisbon and that is exactly the amount of the club are demanding from his suitors.

But the club have been in turmoil since their players and coaching staff came under attack from their supporters last month, with Rui Patricio and Daniel Podence unilaterally terminating their contracts.

There are suggestions that Martins could do the same if Sporting Lisbon continue to reject offers from his suitors this summer.
 