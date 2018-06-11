Bordeaux Unhappy With Inter’s Terms For Liverpool and Spurs Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux have rejected an offer from Inter for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom.



Inter are pushing hard to reach an agreement with Bordeaux for the winger, who has indicated he would be happy to continue his career at the San Siro.











But they are struggling to lock down an agreement with Inter and, according to French radio station RMC, have seen their bid of over €40m turned down by Bordeaux.



The French side have rejected the offer due to the transfer terms put forward by Inter.





Malcom has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham, but it is unclear whether either of the Premier League clubs will rival Inter for his signature this summer.