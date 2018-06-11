XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 21:26 BST

Bordeaux Unhappy With Inter’s Terms For Liverpool and Spurs Target Malcom

 




Bordeaux have rejected an offer from Inter for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom. 

Inter are pushing hard to reach an agreement with Bordeaux for the winger, who has indicated he would be happy to continue his career at the San Siro.




But they are struggling to lock down an agreement with Inter and, according to French radio station RMC, have seen their bid of over €40m turned down by Bordeaux.

The French side have rejected the offer due to the transfer terms put forward by Inter.
 


Malcom has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham, but it is unclear whether either of the Premier League clubs will rival Inter for his signature this summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham chased the Brazilian in the January transfer window.

But Bordeaux made it clear they were unwilling to sell as they battled against the drop in Ligue 1.

This summer Bordeaux are ready to sell Malcom, but only for the right price.
 