Chelsea Talent Closing On Italy Switch

Serie B side Venezia are close to confirming their first signing of the season as Chelsea youngster Harvey St Clair prepares to move to Italy in the next few days.



Filippo Inzaghi's side failed to secure promotion to the top level after they were knocked out by Palermo in the Serie B playoff semi-final via a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.











Despite Inzaghi himself not a certainty to be at the club next season as he is being linked with posts at Leeds United and Bologna, Venezia are still pushing on with their transfer plans.



And young Chelsea star St Clair is close to joining Venezia, according to Sky Italia, with the 19-year-old expected to be the club's first signing of the summer.





The winger was a regular feature for the Chelsea Under-23 team last season, featuring in 17 Premier League 2 games and eight UEFA Youth League games.

The starlet has also played at different youth levels for the Scotland team.



Meanwhile, Venezia midfielder Leo Stulac has been linked with a move to Championship outfit Leeds, with Serie A sides Genoa and Bologna also showing interest.

