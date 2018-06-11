XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 22:42 BST

Chelsea To Hold Key Maurizio Sarri Meeting On Tuesday

 




Chelsea are to hold a key meeting relating to their pursuit of Maurizio Sarri on Tuesday and will put together the outlines of their proposal for the former Napoli coach. 

The Blues have decided to part ways with current manager Antonio Conte, but have yet to take decisive steps to end the relationship between the Italian and the club.




Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is being kept in reserve in the event that no agreement can be reached for Sarri to take over.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, a key meeting will be held by Chelsea on Tuesday.
 


The Blues will put the finishing touches to their proposal to Sarri, which is likely to be either a three-year deal or a contract for two years with an option for a further year.

It is also claimed that the route to transfers between Napoli and Chelsea could be opened up.

Defender David Luiz could join Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, while the Blues are keen on Azzurri stars Elseid Hysaj and Raul Albiol.
 