David Moyes And Zeljko Buvac Under Consideration By Turkish Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham boss David Moyes and currently absent Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac are leading the race to become the next Fenerbahce coach ahead of next season.



New Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli, who had a similar role at Liverpool, has been tasked with the job of identifying a new head coach for the club.











The Frenchman has been scouring the market for a new coach and there are suggestions that he has zeroed in on two possible candidates ahead of making a final decision.



According to Turkish daily Sabah, former West Ham manager Moyes is in the running to become the next Fenerbahce coach, with Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Buvac also on the radar.





There are suggestions Moyes is currently the favourite to take up the role at Fenerbahce and Comolli met the Scot recently in London to discuss the possibility of him moving to Turkey.

It has been claimed Fenerbahce fans are not enthused at the possibility of Moyes becoming the coach and therefore, Buvac remains in the running.



However, there are reservations about Bosnian and whether he will be able to take the step up from being an assistant to the main man.



Comolli is keen to resolve the questions quickly as he wants a response at hand when he faces the Turkish media in a press conference.

