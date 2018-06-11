Everton and Newcastle Target Bas Dost Terminates Sporting Lisbon Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Newcastle United target Bas Dost has terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon.



Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins have also sent their resignation letters, placing Sporting Lisbon in a dire situation.











Before the Portuguese Cup final this season a large group of fans burst into the club's training ground and attacked the squad; Dost suffered cuts to the head.



Patricio and Podnese detailed a lack of safety at work as their reason for resigning and now the floodgates are open at Sporting Lisbon.





Dost has now become the first foreign players to terminate his contract, adding to Sporting Lisbon's worries.