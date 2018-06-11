XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2018 - 21:49 BST

Everton and Newcastle Target Bas Dost Terminates Sporting Lisbon Contract

 




Everton and Newcastle United target Bas Dost has terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon. 

Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins have also sent their resignation letters, placing Sporting Lisbon in a dire situation.




Before the Portuguese Cup final this season a large group of fans burst into the club's training ground and attacked the squad; Dost suffered cuts to the head.

Patricio and Podnese detailed a lack of safety at work as their reason for resigning and now the floodgates are open at Sporting Lisbon.
 


Dost has now become the first foreign players to terminate his contract, adding to Sporting Lisbon's worries.

The Dutch striker could be in line for a move to the Premier League this summer with Everton and Newcastle both showing interest in him.

Dost joined Sporting Lisbon in 2016 from German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

The 29-year-old has been capped 18 times by the Netherlands.
 