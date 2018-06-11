Former Rangers Star Warns Club Against Depending On Loanees

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has warned Rangers against relying on loan signings to become successful in the Scottish Premiership.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a big name in the world of football and the Gers are banking on his ability to attract players to Ibrox.











Former England captain Gerrard has already taken Reds midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan for next season and has struck permanent deals with Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, and Jamie Murphy.



Boyd feels that Gerrard quickly needs to understand Scottish football if he wants to stop Brendan Rodgers and Celtic from winning the Premiership title again next season.





According to the 34-year-old, depending on loan signings will be a big risk for Gerrard's men and he is confident that it won't help their cause of lifting the Premiership trophy.