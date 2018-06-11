XRegister
11/06/2018 - 21:16 BST

Fringe Leeds United Stars Attracting Interest

 




Leeds United fringe players Marcus Antonsson and Pawel Cibicki could soon be heading out of the Elland Road exit door as the Whites look to trim their squad.

27-year-old Antonsson spent last season out on loan at Blackburn Rovers, helping them to return to the Championship by finishing as the second placed team in League One.




However, he is now set to return to Leeds, where he has admitted that he is unsure of his future.

Cibicki meanwhile was snapped up by the Whites last summer from Swedish team Malmo and expectations around his arrival were high. 
 


But he failed to make an impact and quickly slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road.  

Both Antonsson and Cibicki are available for transfer and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, are attracting attention from a number of clubs.

Antonsson has courted interest from Swedish clubs Malmo and Hammarby, but could choose to look for a move within England.
 