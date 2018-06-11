Fringe Liverpool Midfielder Targeted By Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Lazio are keen on raiding Liverpool for midfielder Marko Grujic.



Liverpool signed the 22-year-old Serbia international from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, but he has struggled to break through into the team at Anfield.











The Reds loaned Grujic to Cardiff City for the second half of last season and he played his part as the Bluebirds won automatic promotion to the Premier League.



Grujic's future at Liverpool is unclear and now the midfielder is attracting interest from Italy.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio are considering making a move to take Grujic to the Stadio Olimpico.