Further Sign Dropped Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United Bound As Rivals For Argentine Switch Focus Elsewhere

Follow @insidefutbol





In a further sign Marcelo Bielsa is expected to take over at Leeds United, Sporting Lisbon have switched their attention to appointing Matias Almeyda as their new coach.



Following the departure of Jorge Jesus, the Portuguese giants are in the market for a new coach and had been linked with rivalling Leeds for Argentine legend Bielsa.











But Bielsa is in advanced talks with Leeds and it appears Sporting Lisbon have conceded defeat.



As a result, Sporting Lisbon are now seriously considering the candidature of 44-year-old Argentine Almeyda and according to Portuguese daily Record, the club could make a move for him soon.





He left Mexican outfit Chivas earlier this year and has been in demand; Leeds have also been linked with Almeyda as a possible alternative to Bielsa.

Sporting Lisbon also have other options in mind, with Peter Bosz, Ricardo Sa Pinto and Luiz Felipe Scolari also on their list.



Almeyda's stock has been on the rise since his time at Chivas, where he won the CONCACAF Champions League this year.

