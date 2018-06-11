I Want To Know – Chelsea Star Wants Clarity On Managerial Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted he is keen to find out who will be the Blues manager for next season.



The Blues did not have a season of their liking under Italian manager Antonio Conte as they missed out on Champions League qualification finishing fifth in the Premier League standings.











However, they did manage to win the FA Cup in their final game of the previous season, against Manchester United, with Hazard netting the only goal of the game.



Maurizio Sarri has emerged as one of the front-runners to replace Conte, who has not yet been sacked, but nothing has been confirmed and the situation remains unresolved.





Hazard has stated that if there is a new manager and new players coming in, he would like to know as he wants Chelsea to taste success again next season. But for now his main focus is the World Cup.