06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 15:28 BST

I Want To Know – Chelsea Star Wants Clarity On Managerial Situation

 




Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted he is keen to find out who will be the Blues manager for next season.

The Blues did not have a season of their liking under Italian manager Antonio Conte as they missed out on Champions League qualification finishing fifth in the Premier League standings.




However, they did manage to win the FA Cup in their final game of the previous season, against Manchester United, with Hazard netting the only goal of the game.

Maurizio Sarri has emerged as one of the front-runners to replace Conte, who has not yet been sacked, but nothing has been confirmed and the situation remains unresolved.
 


Hazard has stated that if there is a new manager and new players coming in, he would like to know as he wants Chelsea to taste success again next season. But for now his main focus is the World Cup.

The Belgian was quoted as saying by beIN Sports: "Yeah, I want to know,"

 "I want to know, but like I say I am focused on the World Cup.

"If we have something new – manager or players – it is always good to know it, because I want players that can [help bring success back to] Chelsea next season.

"But, to be fair, the transfer market is not here yet. We will see after."

The 27-year-old is currently preparing with Belgium for the World Cup that is all set to get under way from 14th June in Russia.

 