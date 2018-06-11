I Want To Take Celtic Success Into World Cup, Bhoys Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Cristian Gamboa has revealed that his main aim is to perform well for Costa Rica in the World Cup and help his country qualify from the group stage.



Costa Rica sprung a surprise in Brazil four years ago by navigating out of a group which featured the likes of England, Uruguay, and Italy. Costa Rica scripted victories against Italy and Uruguay in the group stage, which saw them advance to the knockout stage.











Gamboa will look to impress for his country and will be hoping that Costa Rica manage to repeat a similar kind of performance this time too in Russia.



The 24-year-old also stated that he wants to achieve more success with the Hoops and feels that securing the double treble was a big achievement for all the Celtic stars.





The full-back told the club's official website: “I want to perform for the national team. It’s always a goal of mine to go to the World Cup which and it is such a big achievement to play in one.