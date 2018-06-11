XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 12:45 BST

Inter To Offer Players Plus Cash To Land Liverpool and Man City Target Federico Chiesa

 




Inter are prepared to offer a players plus cash deal to Fiorentina for Liverpool and Manchester City linked winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

Considered one of the top rated young Italian talents, the 20-year-old winger is wanted by many in his country and clubs from across the big leagues in Europe.




Fiorentina have been clear about not selling the player this summer and are preparing a new contract for the young winger in order to hold on to him.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the player, as is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, while Fiorentina have rejected overtures from Napoli, Juventus and Roma for Chiesa.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now preparing to launch a fresh assault to sign Chiesa in the coming weeks and are ready to test Fiorentina’s resolve.  

Fiorentina are said to be unlikely to listen to offers for anything less than a €70m figure and Inter are ready to offer several young players to their fellow Serie A outfit to bring the price down for Chiesa.

The Serie A giants are ready to offer Yann Karamoh, Henrique Dalbert and Federico Valietti to Fiorentina as part of a deal to take Chiesa to the San Siro.

However, Inter are unlikely to make the move before July once the new financial year starts for the club.
 