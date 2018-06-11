It’s Going To Drag On And On – Chelsea Fans React To Managerial Uncertainty

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have yet to confirm the future of their manager Antonio Conte, while there is also no certainty regarding possible candidates, and now fans' patience is wearing thin.



The club's board have not sacked Conte, but the 48-year-old's fate is likely sealed as the club's management decide on a replacement.











Conte, who arrived in 2016, led the team to the Premier League title in his debut season. But a fifth place finish as defending champions left much to be desired with the powers that be at Stamford Bridge. Blues fan Rai wants some clarity with the situation when he asks 'What are they going to do with #Conte?'



#Chelsea need to have something finalised soon. What are they going to do with #Conte? After refusing to pay him off all this time are they going to now nobody seems to be in for him? Or will they keep him out of spite / stinginess? #cfc — Rai (@ChelseaVersion) June 11, 2018

So it's Monday, anyone else feel like it won't be "hot day"? I beg the club to prove me wrong 🙌🏽 #HotDay #Sarri #CFC — ChelseaFCFanGroup (@cfcest1905) June 11, 2018



Former Paris Saint Germain boss Laurent Blanc and ex-Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri have emerged the frontrunners, but UxbEconomist07 believes, 'We’ve got someone top rated already'.

Unless the managers brilliant I’d stick with Antonio. We’ve got someone top rated already. I’d also think about backing him in the transfer market this time as well. #Conte needs to be more attacking & respect those he’s got more, other than that he’s great for #CFC #ChelseaFC https://t.co/5RjtAhyFMP — UxbEconomist07 (@UxbEconomist07) June 9, 2018



Top star Eden Hazard has recently expressed his concern regarding the managerial situation at the club and Francois Piraux thinks 'his reaction makes sense'.



About "Hazard is anxious about the Chelsea situation", I want to tell you "where is the problem ?", his reaction makes sense because he is the best player of Chelsea and he wants to stay in a club with high ambition and a project. On the contrary, it's a good reaction. #CFC — François Piraux (@F8Piraux) June 11, 2018

Despite Conte's side beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final, the reports leaking out from the club indicate a different future. Josh is even optimistic about watching some 'beautiful football' under Sarri.



But Austria Blue though thinks the 'story will drag on', while Sanjie opines this may be 'Sarri Forever'.



Reports are looking more and more like Sarri is in Conte out it's a shame I like Conte his passion for the game is second to none, but Sarri will bring beautiful football to us something we haven't had for sometime. #cfc — Josh. (@J_Style33) June 11, 2018