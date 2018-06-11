XRegister
11/06/2018 - 15:37 BST

It’s Going To Drag On And On – Chelsea Fans React To Managerial Uncertainty

 




Chelsea have yet to confirm the future of their manager Antonio Conte, while there is also no certainty regarding possible candidates, and now fans' patience is wearing thin.

The club's board have not sacked Conte, but the 48-year-old's fate is likely sealed as the club's management decide on a replacement.




Conte, who arrived in 2016, led the team to the Premier League title in his debut season. But a fifth place finish as defending champions left much to be desired with the powers that be at Stamford Bridge. Blues fan Rai wants some clarity with the situation when he asks 'What are they going to do with #Conte?'
 

 


Former Paris Saint Germain boss Laurent Blanc and ex-Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri have emerged the frontrunners, but UxbEconomist07 believes, 'We’ve got someone top rated already'.

 

 

 


Top star Eden Hazard has recently expressed his concern regarding the managerial situation at the club and Francois Piraux thinks 'his reaction makes sense'.
 

 

Despite Conte's side beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final, the reports leaking out from the club indicate a different future. Josh is even optimistic about watching some 'beautiful football' under Sarri.

But Austria Blue though thinks the 'story will drag on', while Sanjie opines this may be 'Sarri Forever'.
 

 

 

 

 

 