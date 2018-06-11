It’s Pretty Pathetic – Liverpool Fans React To Claim Alisson Won’t Join Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have been looking to add a goalkeeper to their squad, but with reports insisting they are no longer in pursuit of Roma's Alisson, Reds fans have taken to social media to express their unhappiness.



The Reds search for a goalkeeper meant Alisson was a key target, but it has been claimed the Merseyside club are now unlikely to land the Roma 'keeper.











Loris Karius' Champions League final meltdown was the last straw for many fans in what has been an ongoing saga with sub par performances between the sticks. Sriram though is optmistic as reports have often been wide of the mark, especially with Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk.





Twitter user Calvin was clearly upset, while stating 'We’re Champions League finalists and still can’t get our No. 1 targets'.

We’re Champions League finalists and still can’t get our No. 1 targets #LFC — Calvin (@klopps__kop) June 11, 2018



Rival fans too joined in, with Bryan putting up a picture featuring the Champions League expert panel, aptly summarising the situation.



The break down of the Nabil Fekir deal, which was seemingly done and dusted, has not gone down well with the faithful as Makaveli went ahead calling it 'pathetic'



Man of Justice has his own take on the situation and wants the club to 'fork out a deal for Jan Oblak When paying big…pay for the very best'.



#LFC @LFC There’s 2 different perspective’s and I’m not saying either is right or wrong but the fact is we’re not doing anywhere near enough in terms of investing in our squad for a club of our size and the finances available it’s pretty pathetic!! — Makaveli (@Marklfc10Mark) June 11, 2018

Roma will ask 25m more than how much they rate Allison because of the cheaper Salah deal. Deal with Roma was always bound to be complex post Salah deal. I hope #LFC can fork out a deal for Jan Oblak

When paying big…pay for the very best..like we did for VVD — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) June 11, 2018