XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2018 - 16:08 BST

It’s Pretty Pathetic – Liverpool Fans React To Claim Alisson Won’t Join Reds

 




Liverpool have been looking to add a goalkeeper to their squad, but with reports insisting they are no longer in pursuit of Roma's Alisson, Reds fans have taken to social media to express their unhappiness.

The Reds search for a goalkeeper meant Alisson was a key target, but it has been claimed the Merseyside club are now unlikely to land the Roma 'keeper.




Loris Karius' Champions League final meltdown was the last straw for many fans in what has been an ongoing saga with sub par performances between the sticks. Sriram though is optmistic as reports have often been wide of the mark, especially with Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk. 
 

 


Twitter user Calvin was clearly upset, while stating 'We’re Champions League finalists and still can’t get our No. 1 targets'.

 

 

 


Rival fans too joined in, with Bryan putting up a picture featuring the Champions League expert panel, aptly summarising the situation.
 

 

The break down of the Nabil Fekir deal, which was seemingly done and dusted, has not gone down well with the faithful as Makaveli went ahead calling it 'pathetic'

Man of Justice has his own take on the situation and wants the club to 'fork out a deal for Jan Oblak When paying big…pay for the very best'.
 

 

 

 

 

 