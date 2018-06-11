XRegister
11/06/2018 - 22:13 BST

Juventus Ready To Set Up Meeting With Tottenham To Discuss Spurs Star Deal

 




Juventus are keen to speak to Tottenham Hotspur as they bid to understand the cost of signing Mousa Dembele. 

The midfielder could quit Tottenham this summer and is already of interest to Inter, Napoli and clubs in China.




Dembele has held off signing a contract extension at White Hart Lane and Spurs could cash in rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Now Juventus are positioning themselves as an option for the Belgium international.
 


According to Sky Italia, contact has been made between Juventus and the relevant parties, while a meeting could soon be set up with Tottenham.

The Italian champions want to understand the exact costs of a deal to sign Dembele in order that they can then consider their next move.

Juventus have already secured one midfielder from the Premier League this summer as they are due to sign Emre Can on a free transfer from Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of this month.
 