Juventus Ready To Set Up Meeting With Tottenham To Discuss Spurs Star Deal

Juventus are keen to speak to Tottenham Hotspur as they bid to understand the cost of signing Mousa Dembele.



The midfielder could quit Tottenham this summer and is already of interest to Inter, Napoli and clubs in China.











Dembele has held off signing a contract extension at White Hart Lane and Spurs could cash in rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.



Now Juventus are positioning themselves as an option for the Belgium international.





According to Sky Italia, contact has been made between Juventus and the relevant parties, while a meeting could soon be set up with Tottenham.