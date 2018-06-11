Leeds United Boost – Marcelo Bielsa Happy With Financial Package Offered By Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa is happy with the financial package on offer from Leeds United.



The Whites have been in talks with the legendary Argentine coach as they seek to tempt him to take the head coach role at Elland Road.











Bielsa was analysing the squad and doing his homework on Leeds over the weekend as he weighs up whether he wants to accept the challenge of managing in England's second tier.



He earned around £8m per year in his previous job in charge of French side Lille, something which left some Leeds fans unsure the club could afford him.





But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa is happy with the terms on offer from Leeds.