XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2018 - 13:59 BST

Leeds United Boost – Marcelo Bielsa Happy With Financial Package Offered By Whites

 




Marcelo Bielsa is happy with the financial package on offer from Leeds United. 

The Whites have been in talks with the legendary Argentine coach as they seek to tempt him to take the head coach role at Elland Road.




Bielsa was analysing the squad and doing his homework on Leeds over the weekend as he weighs up whether he wants to accept the challenge of managing in England's second tier.

He earned around £8m per year in his previous job in charge of French side Lille, something which left some Leeds fans unsure the club could afford him.
 


But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa is happy with the terms on offer from Leeds.

Instead he is going through the plans the club will follow, the infrastructure and the way the Whites will function if he is in charge as head coach, before he says yes.

Bielsa would also want Leeds' players back for pre-season training early as he bids to make sure they hit the ground running.
 