Leeds United Tell Players To Be Ready For Early Return

Leeds United's players have been told to be ready for an early return to pre-season as the management works towards getting Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach.



The Whites are on the lookout for a new manager after they sacked Paul Heckingbottom, less than four months after his appointment.











The search for a new boss has since gone on, though the Whites are yet to confirm who their next manager will be and when will it be confirmed.



Argentine Bielsa has been leading the race with Leeds representatives having held talks with him in his native country.





As the club's attempts to get Bielsa confirmed near a fruitful conclusion, the Leeds players have been informed by the director of football Victor Orta to be ready as they could be called in to Thorp Arch next Monday, seven days ahead of schedule, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The players were originally due to report back for training on 25th June to take part in three full weeks of training before their first friendly against Forest Green Rovers on 17th July.



While Bielsa continues to be the Whites' primary target as far as the managerial appointment is concerned, the club are also looking at other tacticians in case the negotiations break down.

