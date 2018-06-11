XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2018 - 23:13 BST

Leeds United’s Push For Rangers Target Kyle Bartley Slows

 




Leeds United's progress towards a deal to sign Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley, who has also been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Rangers, has slowed.

The Whites have long been linked with a move for the player, who spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Elland Road and impressed fans with his performances.




The 27-year-old went on to play 50 matches for the Whites, scoring as many as six goals and helped provide two more assists for his team-mates.

Bartley can leave Swansea for the right price this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.
 


Scottish giants Rangers want to take Bartley to Ibrox, while Leeds have opened talks aimed at making sure he is at Elland Road next season.  

Leeds have been hoping to get the deal done amid claims Bartley wants the move, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, progress towards the defender's signing has slowed.

The Whites are not expected to make new signings until they have appointed a new head coach.
 